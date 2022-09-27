GET INTO THE HALLOWEEN SPIRIT THROUGHOUT OCTOBER AT LOUISIANA STATE PARKS

Weekends in October at Louisiana State Parks are getting a little spookier. From haunted hayrides and hikes to campground trick-or-treating, Halloween movies, and pumpkin carving contests, it is a great time to visit a Louisiana State Park or Historic Site to find your Halloween spirit.

It all gets started this Saturday, October 1, with events such as fall mask making at Bayou Segnette State Park in Westwego, an astronomy night and campground trick or treating at Bogue Chitto State Park in Franklinton, and a guided spider hike through the Arboretum Nature Center at Chicot State Park in Ville Platte. Fall festivals are set for Chemin-A-Haut State Park in Bastrop and at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville on Saturday, October 1. Sam Houston Jones State Park in Lake Charles hosts their fall festival on Saturday, October 15.

You can find something fun to do every weekend for ghosts and goblins of all ages throughout the month of October. Be sure to make your way back to a Louisiana State Park the last weekend of the month, October 29-30. On Saturday, October 29, kids can trick-or-treat through the campgrounds at 17 different state parks. The month wraps up with a Halloween extravaganza at Cypremort Point State Park with a costume contest, sweets walk, trunk-or-treating, hayrides, and a tour of a haunted cabin.

For fans of the macabre, take a tour of the dead at Locust Grove Cemetery in St. Francisville on Saturday, October 1, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Then make plans for the Bivouac of the Dead at Port Hudson State Historic Site in Jackson on Saturday, October 22, starting at 11 a.m. to see and hear about American Civil War burial practices for both Union and Confederate soldiers. You can also to take a tour of the dead of Oakley House at the Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville on Saturday, October 22, at noon. For a full list of Louisiana State Parks Halloween events, check out the 2022 Halloween Events Calendar listing each event by location.

Plan your next trip at LaStateParks.com or book at ReserveLAStateParks.com. Follow Louisiana State Parks on Facebook or Twitter.