A Memorial Service for Ginger Gibbs Bigby, 63, of Bossier City, Louisiana will be held on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 3200 Airline Dr., Bossier City, Louisiana. A visitation will be held beginning at 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Officiating the service will be Reverend Matt Rawle.



Ginger was born February 27, 1960, in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Gerald and Barbara Gibbs and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones on Friday, July 28, 2023.



As part of an Air Force family, Ginger spent her youth in New York, Georgia, and Louisiana. She was a 1978 graduate of Airline High School and earned her registered nursing degree from Northwestern State in 1991. A warm, caring, and skilled operating room nurse for 25 years, Ginger took great pride in her service to others. She never met a stranger and greeted everyone with her radiant smile and sparkling eyes. Nothing delighted Ginger more than hosting family and friends for a celebration.



Affectionately known as “Junie” by her grandchildren, she could often be found in the kitchen surrounded by laughter, music, and her beloved weenie dogs. Her delicious food, elegant style, and jovial spirit made her easy to love. She was happiest when surrounded by family, reminiscing and laughing over endless stories from a life well lived. She will be greatly missed.



Ginger is preceded in death by her parents; sister; Sandy Gibbs; and former husband, Tracy Hendrix. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Walter O. Bigby, Jr; sister, Gail Russell and husband, Tom; children; Whitney Hendrix, Zachary Hendrix, and Hayden Bigby and wife, Brittany; grandchildren; Paxton, Kassidy, and Sadie along with several nieces and nephews.



The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Amedisys Hospice Care, especially Christy, Amanda, and Betty for all the compassion and care they showed to Ginger and her loved ones. The family suggests that memorials may be made to any charity of your choice.

