Gingerbread House to hold annual “Partners in Prevention” Luncheon

EVENT DETAILS:

Partners in Prevention 2022 Luncheon

Wednesday, October 5, 2022

12:00 Noon – 1:30 PM

Sam’s Town Hotel and Casino Shreveport

Dress – Business Attire

Tickets: $125.00, available by phone (318-674-2900) or via the Gingerbread House’s website

at: www.gingerbreadhousecac.org.

The 2022 Partners in Prevention Luncheon provides critically needed funds for child victims of

sexual and physical abuse in our community, including victims of child sex trafficking. Past

speakers have included Elizabeth Smart, Beth Holloway, John Walsh, Bre Lasley, Erin Merryn

and others. This year’s guest speaker is Rebekah Gregory, Boston Marathon Bombing

survivor, author of Taking My Life Back, and Founder of Rebekah’s Angels Foundation.



Rebekah Gregory’s life was forever changed due to the bombings at the Boston Marathon on

April 15, 2013. This act of terrorism may have claimed her leg, but it could not claim her spirit.



Forced to leave her normalcy on that Boston sidewalk, Rebekah has devoted the past

decade to turning her pain into her life’s purpose. Today, she is an inspirational speaker, author,

coach and Founder of Rebekah’s Angels Foundation, a non-profit that provides funding for

mental health therapy for children and families suffering from trauma.



Rebekah travels the world sharing lessons of strength and resilience with audiences of all sorts.



Through her gift of humor, and the ability to share from a deep and personal place, she

reminds people that no matter what bombs may go off in their own lives, there is life to be

lived, even if you are on your last leg!



The primary goal of the Partners in Prevention Luncheon is to raise awareness in our community

about the services offered by the Gingerbread House for child abuse victims and victims of

child sex trafficking. Because of the multidisciplinary team approach utilized at the

Gingerbread House, the likelihood of successful prosecution of offenders has increased dramatically. The efforts of all participating agencies are coordinated for the benefit of child victims. As a result, the trauma to child victims of abuse is significantly reduced.



To give you an even better idea of the impact the Gingerbread House is able to make in our

community, we’d like to share with you our progress between July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022:



▪ 959 children received forensic interviews, multidisciplinary investigations, child life and family

advocacy services, averaging 80 newly identified child victims per month.

▪ 140 child abuse victims and their non-offending caregivers received trauma-informed

counseling services.

▪ 85 child sex trafficking victims (confirmed and/or at risk) received direct services and

comprehensive case management.

▪ As part of our prevention efforts, a total of 468 outreach activities impacting 39,482+

individuals were conducted.



Thanks to the generosity of donors, all services are offered free of charge to victims so that no

child is ever turned away due to the family’s inability to pay for services.



During the Luncheon, attendees who make a $25 or more donation via place cards at the

event will be entered to win one of several fabulous packages from local jewelers, restaurants,

hotels, and businesses. Winners will be drawn throughout the Luncheon on October 5th at

Sam’s Town.



Presenting sponsors include 318Forum, Buttercups Cupcakes, Citizens National Bank, Delia

Jeffcoat Events, The Lamar Companies, Lang Orthodontics, Paragon Press, and Sam’s Town

Hotel and Casino Shreveport. Call the Gingerbread House, 674-2900, for information on

sponsorships.