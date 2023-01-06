Girl Scout Cookie Season 2023

As of today, January 6th, Girl Scout Cookie Season has officially begun! The Girl Scout Cookie Program has been a tradition for more than one hundred years- the first known cookie sale dates back to 1917! The Girl Scout Cookie Program emphasizes 5 skills in our Girl Scouts: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics. A lot has changed in the last hundred years, but this has not: Girl Scouts continues to build girls of courage, confidence, and character.

The first half of the sale begins today, January 6th, and runs through February 9th. During this time, Girl Scouts will be taking orders for cookies. These orders can be placed directly with the Girl Scout, using a physical order card; however, cookie enthusiasts can also take advantage of Digital Cookie- each Girl Scout has a unique website where orders can be placed. When using Digital Cookie, cookie buyers can choose to have their cookies delivered by the Girl Scout. Beginning on February 27th, customers can order cookies to be shipped directly to them! Orders placed during this phase of the sale will be delivered during the week before booth sales, around February 3rd.

The second half of the sale begins February 9th and runs through March 5th. This is the time when Girl Scouts will be set up in booths! During this part of the sale, cookie fans will be able to purchase their Thin Mints, Samoas (and many more!) on the spot. To find cookie booths near you, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies. As we move closer to the second half of the sale, cookie connoisseurs can enter their zip code into the Cookie Finder and see upcoming cookie booths in their area!

While Girl Scout Cookies are a tasty tradition, they are so much more than a cookie! Girls learn valuable leadership skills by participating in the Cookie Program. In addition to this, funds generated by the Cookie Program stay local- Girl Scout troops use funds for leadership experiences, educational trips, and community projects. To learn more about Girl Scout Cookies and the benefits they provide to local communities, visit www.gslpg.org/cookies.