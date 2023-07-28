Girl Scouts celebrate local leaders at 2023 Women of Distinction Awards

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Thursday, July 27th, the Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf (GSLPG) held their inaugural 2023 Women of Distinction Awards at the University Center on the Louisiana State University – Shreveport campus.

“These wonderful women have inspired me. Their stories, our stories, mean something. And, it is because they are so diverse. They are so beautiful. And, that is what we remember,” said Rachel Broussard, CEO of GSLPG.

The idea behind the Women of Distinction event was simple – create a platform to elevate local women who excel in their local communities. The ultimate goal being that local girls would be given role models to look up to those who are making an impact right next door.

These women are chosen through a public nomination and committee selection process. The inaugural class boasts women of varying ages and career fields. These women are elevated as role models for local Girl Scouts and youth alike.

The inaugural 2023 Women of Distinction (Shreveport area) class includes the following exemplary women:

Dr. Markey W. Pierre, LSU Health Shreveport

Jeannette Sibley, Keller Williams Realty NWLA

Erica McCain, Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier

Lynn Stevens, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana

Carolyn J. Henderson, Shreveport Fire Department

Dr. Jayda Spillers, Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College

Dr. Julie Lessiter, LSU Shreveport

While this event was established to recognize local women, Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf did not want to overlook the value that men in our community bring to the Girl Scouts. Therefore, at each event, GSLPG honors one man as being “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout.” This man is elected through the same rigorous nomination process and is selected based on how closely his community impact reflects the Girl Scout mission which reads as: Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.



This year’s “Man Enough to be a Girl Scout” (Shreveport area) award was presented to Jeremy Burge, COO of Louisiana Truck Stop and Gaming Administration.