Girl Scouts give back with cookie donations to essential workers, food banks

Girl Scouts have a long tradition of making the world a better place through community service. Last year, through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, local Girl Scouts donated over 6,000 packages of Girl Scout cookies to food banks throughout their 42-parish coverage area. After this unprecedented year, they want to do even more to create moments of joy for those who truly need it.

Enter: Cookies for a Cause.

Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf (GSLPG) is creating moments of joy with drive-through cookie donation booths on Saturday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in 5 locations throughout their service area. Donated cookies will benefit local essential workers and area food banks.

“Supporting their communities is a cause near and dear to every Girl Scout’s heart and this is a great way to do it,” said Amaris Harris, Marketing & Communications Director for GSLPG. “The community gets to give back to those who have been holding us all together for almost a year, and girls learn about philanthropy while sharing a little taste of comfort with those who really need it.”

Community members can visit a Cookies for a Cause cookie booth at the following locations:

Alexandria: Sutherland’s HomeBase, 515 MacArthur Dr

Lake Charles: SJ Welsh Middle School, 1500 W. McNeese St

Lafayette: Girard Park Recreation Center, 500 Girard Park Dr.

Monroe: ULM Warhawk Statue, 700 University Ave.

Shreveport: Youree Drive Middle School, 6008 Youree Dr.



Cookies can also be donated through a local Girl Scout, at a traditional cookie booth, or online at www.gslpg.org/cookies4cause.