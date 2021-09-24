Girl Scouts Hurricane Ida Response: Activity Kits

During the last few weeks, Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf has run a collection drive for items to be placed in activity kits for youth who have been impacted by Hurricane Ida. These items include toys, socks, coloring books, activity books, and games. The Girl Scout council also collected ‘thank you’ cards to be given to shelter volunteers.

While this was originally designed to be a local collection drive, the response from Girl Scout troops across the entire country was tremendous. Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf ended up with over 1,250 items (and counting) for the kits. Many of these items were donated by local troops and supporters; however, items were also sent from Alabama, New York, Washington, Illinois, California, Idaho, and more.

On Friday, September 24th, approximately 100 kits were assembled using these items; ~50 kits were taken to the American Red Cross shelter located in Alexandria, LA, and ~50 kits were taken to United Way for South Louisiana in Houma, LA. These kits will be distributed to youth being housed in shelters and to youth located in affected areas near Houma, LA.

Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf is in the process of creating more kits with donated items, and will continue to distribute to organizations that have direct contact with impacted youth.