Girl Scouts in uniform will receive free entrance to Louisiana State Parks Sunday, September 11th.

Every year, Girl Scouts explore the natural wonders found across our country during the Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend. This year, on Sunday, September 11th, Girl Scouts nationwide, along with their troops, friends, and family, will celebrate our shared love of the outdoors. Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf, along with Girl Scouts Louisiana East, have partnered with Louisiana State Parks for a memorable weekend full of girl-led exploration.

Girl Scouts in uniform will enjoy waived entrance fees at Louisiana State Parks during this event. In addition, Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf will host fun activities at Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site on September 10th and Fort St. Jean Baptiste Historic Site on Sunday, September 11th. All state parks will be free admission for Girl Scouts in uniform on Sunday, September 11th.

If a girl in grades Kindergarten through 12th is interested in joining Girl Scouts, more information can be found at gslpg.org. You can also email info@gslpg.org or call 1-800-960-2093.

All participants must follow the required safety guidelines as mandated by the state of Louisiana and their park of choice.