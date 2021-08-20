LOUISIANA – Every year, Girl Scouts explore the natural wonders found across our country during the Girl Scouts Love State Parks weekend. This year, on September 11 and 12, Girl Scouts nationwide, along with their troops, friends, and family, will celebrate our shared love of the outdoors. Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf, along with Girl Scouts Louisiana East, have partnered with Louisiana State Parks for a memorable weekend full of girl-led exploration.

Girl Scouts in uniform, along with their accompanying family, will enjoy waived entrance fees at Louisiana State Parks during this event. Girls that pre-register via the official event listing will receive a free digital packet full of fun activities to complete with their families while visiting their park of choice. In addition, Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf will host a fun activity exclusively at Lake Bistineau State Park and Palmetto Island State Park on Saturday, September 11 from 12 PM until 4 PM CST. Girl Scouts are encouraged to bring a friend who is not a Girl Scout to earn a surprise patch. All girls that participate will receive a goody bag full of swag to flaunt during their state park adventure. Activities and goody bags are while supplies last.

School-age girls that are not registered with Girl Scouts are welcome to join in on the activities as well. Girl Scout of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf staff will also be readily available for any girl or guardian that has an interest in or questions regarding becoming a Girl Scout. For more information visit gslpg.org, email info@gslpg.org, or call 1-800-960-2093.

All participants must follow the required COVID-19 safety guidelines as mandated by the state of Louisiana and their park of choice.