Girl Scouts to Bunk Up Overnight in USS KIDD

Girl Scouts from across the state of Louisiana will soon be embarking on a sleepover that has everything a girl could ask for – games, pizza, and a World War II Fletcher-class destroyer ship! The USS KIDD will experience a Girl Scout takeover this October, and host multiple troops and independent scouts within her five separate berthing compartments. Scouts will experience close quarters living for the night and learn about the courage displayed by the USS KIDD’s crew in her active World War II career.

Girl Scouts of Louisiana Pines to the Gulf (GSLPG) coordinated this event to be more than an unusual sleepover experience. “Scouts have always held a mission to improve their communities, but as a girl progresses in her Girl Scout career, that mission can become bigger. A girl scout can see where she can positively impact not only her community, but her state or her country,” states GSLPG representative Devin Poteat. “Yes, this overnight experience will be packed with fun, but we also want girls to take away a message that bravery and tenacity in the face of adversity can have lasting impacts in their world now and in the future. Girls can and will change their worlds for the better, and they will carve their path to achieve the goals they’ve set.”

For more information or to become a Girl Scout today visit gslpg.org, email info@gslpg.org, or call 1-800-960-2093.