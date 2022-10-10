Home News-Free Girl Scouts to Receive Drone Donation

Girl Scouts to Receive Drone Donation

BPT Staff
The National Public Safety Drone Donation Program has selected Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf to receive a donated drone.

The benefits Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf will receive from this drone donation include hands-on exploration into robotics and coding, real-world applications of Drone technology, and exposure to STEM career fields where females are historically underrepresented. Girls benefit from the opportunity to take risks in a safe and supportive STEM environment. Girl Scout movement-wide data shows that 74% of girls involved in a STEM program recognize that “we learn more by doing things ourselves than by being told things by an adult”. This data is critical to support the need for hands-on exploration into Drone robotics and coding experiences for girls. When middle school and high school age girls work in a cooperative hands-on environment they are supported and take more risk.

Representatives from the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program will present the drone on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Several Girl Scouts will be present to take part in a demonstration.

Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf plans to utilize this drone to educate our Girl Scouts about robotics, technology, and associated technologies.

