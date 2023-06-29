Girl Scouts Women of Distinction 2023

Each year, Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf recognizes a class of local women who exemplify the Girl Scout Mission- to build girls of courage, confidence, and character.

The idea behind the Women of Distinction event was simple: create a platform to elevate local women who excel in their local communities. The ultimate goal being that local girls would be given role models to look up to who are making an impact right next door.

These women are chosen through a public nomination and committee selection process. The class boasts women of varying age and career field- these women are elevated as role models for local Girl Scouts and youth alike.

The Shreveport Women of Distinction class includes the following exemplary women:

Dr. Markey W. Pierre, LSU Health Shreveport

Jeannette Sibley, Keller Williams Realty NWLA

Erica McCain, Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier

Lynn Stevens, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana

Carolyn J. Henderson, Shreveport Fire Department

Dr. Jayda Spillers, Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College

Dr. Julie Lessiter, LSU Shreveport

While this event was established to recognize local women, Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf did not want to overlook the value that men in our community bring to Girl Scouting. Therefore, at each of our events, we honor one ‘Man Enough to be a Girl Scout’. This man is elected through the same rigorous nomination process and is chosen based on how closely his community impact reflects the Girl Scout mission. This year’s ‘Man Enough to be a Girl Scout’ Shreveport award will go to Jeremy Burge, COO of Louisiana Truck Stop and Gaming Administration.

The Shreveport Women of Distinction event will take place on Thursday, July 27th, 2023. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Girl Scouts of Louisiana – Pines to the Gulf will be holding a second Women of Distinction event in Lafayette, LA on Tuesday, July 25th, 2023. For a full list of women from both events, visit https://www.gslpg.org/en/events/Council-Events/Womenofdistinction.html.