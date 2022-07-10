Girls basketball: Parkway star Williams helps U.S. get off to good start in U17 World Cup

Girls basketball: Parkway star Williams helps U.S. get off to good start...

Parkway star Mikaylah Williams helped the U.S. team get off to a strong start Sunday in the FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

The recent LSU commit scored seven points and had six rebounds and five assists as the U.S. began Group D pool play with a 78-49 victory over Mali.

Williams was the only player to record five-plus in each major statistical category.

Mackenly Randolph of Sierra Canyon (Encino, Calif.) led the U.S. with 12 points. All 12 players scored at least three points.

“It was terrific for all 12 players to contribute in today’s opening round of group play phase,” U.S. coach Sue Phillips said.

The U.S. will matchup with New Zealand at 12:30 p.m. The game will be streamed at www.youtube.com/FIBA.