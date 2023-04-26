GIVE FOR GOOD AT HOLY ANGELS

Join Holy Angels in celebrating the Community Foundation of North Louisiana’s Tenth

Annual Give for Good fundraising event. Give for Good is an annual community-wide online giving event

to help support local nonprofit organizations.



Holy Angels invites you to support our organization online or in person at one of our scheduled Give for

Good events. Online donations are open now–May 2 and can be made by visiting

http://www.giveforgoodnla.org/holyangels.



Holy Angels Give for Good Events



Thursday, April 27, 4:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.



Happy Hour at Red River Brewpub @ The Garage hosted by the Champions

Join the Holy Angels’ Champions at Give for Good Early Giving Happy Hour. Food and drinks will be

available for purchase. Families and children are encouraged to attend. Enjoy live music, the patio and

play area, and plenty of fun!



The Champions for Individuals with Disabilities is a group of young, energetic professionals who are

working to become the next generation of leaders in our community. Their focus is community

awareness about Holy Angels, and they are working to communicate all of the different programs,

events, activities, and economic, donation and volunteer opportunities to the community.



Tuesday, May 2, 3:00 p.m.–6:00 p.m.



Happy Hour at Bodacious Bar and Q

Wrap up Give for Good day with a Holy Angels Happy Hour at Bodacious Bar and Q! Support Holy

Angels, enjoy the open porch, bar and Q, and say hello to a few residents! Cocktails and food will be

available for purchase.



Since 1965, the mission of Holy Angels has been to provide individuals with intellectual and

developmental disabilities a path to self-fulfillment through education, empowerment, spirituality,

independence, and work. That mission is continued today through residential programs, day programs,

AngelWorks, and the Community School. To learn more about Holy Angels, please visit

www.laholyangels.org.



Please consider Holy Angels when you Give for Good now–May 2! For questions, please contact Sarah

Logan at 318-797-8500 or slogan@laholyangels.org.