Give for Good begins locally, becomes multi-week event

Nonprofits need help now more than ever. During this time of stay at home and social distancing, one of north Louisiana’s largest events will take place entirely online.

Last year, 4,251 donors came together to raise over $1.8 million for area nonprofits through the Give for Good Northwest Louisiana program. The 24-hour online fundraiser, Give for Good 2020, started early giving on April 21.

Categories of nonprofits include animal, education, arts and culture, religious, community improvement, health, environment, human services and youth development.

Renesting Project, Inc. is one of Bossier City’s non-profits who take part in Give for Good. Which like most non-profits around the country, has been greatly impacted by COVID-19.

“We have temporarily suspended our services and that includes gathering furniture and household items, preparing them and distributing to families in need. Since we are powered by volunteers and most of them fall in the high risk category, it was important to protect them. Many of the community partner organizations we collaborate with have also suspended services,” said Noel Haacker, Founder and Executive Director of Renesting Project, Inc.

“Everyone has been impacted by COVID-19. Everyone. Period. But now is not the time to stop. We, as a community, must do all we can to rise above this setback. During Give for Good, each and every dollar counts. If you have been blessed to keep your job, give. If you have lost your job, take comfort knowing you are in a community of givers. As founder of Renesting Project, I challenge you to #give20in2020. I personally will match the first $1,000 donated to Renesting Project through my Give for Good campaign @ https://www.giveforgoodnla.org/give20in2020,” Haacker added.

Renesting Project is a conduit between those that have and are willing to share and those that are in great need of furniture and household items. They gather gently used furniture and household items from the community, clean, repair, prepare items then distribute to those in need at no charge to them. They have developed and currently work in collaboration with more than 40 local organizations that serve the homeless in their time of transition to permanent housing.

Renesting Project currently serves men, women and children in the parishes of Caddo and Bossier. To be eligible for their services, clients must be working with one of our registered organizations and fulfill the following:

Been homeless within the last 6 months.

At risk of becoming homeless and one of the following: fled a domestic violence situation within the last 6 months, an honorably discharged disabled veteran or a disabled person over 65.

The Renesting Project is funded by the community. Their income comes from three basic sources: Grants: Community Foundation, Beaird Family Foundation, First UMC Shreveport. Fundraisers: Give for Good, RE2020, monthly PopUP auctions and Sharing of the Season and Direct donations: businesses, organizations, churches and individuals.

“Our ability to fund raise has been greatly impacted. Since approximately 1/3 of our funding historically comes from fundraising “events”, we have to really think outside of the box. Our fundraising efforts simply look different now. The beautiful part of this is seeing how our community pulls together. We always have. Generosity is woven in the fabric of our very being. It’s who we are as a people and I, for one, am so proud to call this community “home”,” said Haacker.

“Give for Good typically accounts for about 20% of our annual income. This one day of “online giving goodness” is extremely important to our very survival. In 2020, Give for Good is more important than ever, not only are we raising funds, but awareness. We have an opportunity to be in front of many, many local people and inform our community about their Community Furniture Bank and the great work we do — together,” Haacker added.

Other local non-profits participating in 2020 Give for Good are The Bossier Arts Council, Bossier Council on Aging, Bossier KIDS, Inc., Bossier Innovates Foundation, BPCC Foundation, Christ Fit Gym, Family Justice Center of Northwest Louisiana and many more.

In 2014, The Community Foundation of North Louisiana launched Give for Good as a way to connect community members with local nonprofit organizations and support their cause.

How to Give

Visit giveforgoodnla.org from April 21-May 5.

Choose your favorite causes and add as many organizations to your cart as you like.

Give your best and check out in one easy step. You’ll receive a tax receipt immediately.

All gifts are amplified by the Lagniappe Fund, a bonus pool of $200,000 that is awarded through pro-rata matching and prizes.