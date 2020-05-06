Give For Good Raises Record $1.95M for North Louisiana Nonprofits

Shreveport, LA – Yesterday was a banner day for our community. Give For Good, created by Community Foundation of North Louisiana in 2014, raised $1,959,096 for area nonprofits, a record amount for the event. Give For Good is an annual online giving day that invites everyone to participate in philanthropy and have a hand in transforming our community.



“North Louisiana has always been such a giving community and, despite the hardships of the pandemic, remained that way yesterday,” says CFNLA CEO Kristi Gustavson. “We are so thrilled that even in this time of need the community rallied around all the vital nonprofits who work so hard to make our community a brighter place.”



The $1.95 million was raised by more than 10,000 donors from across the country for 239 area nonprofits. Since inception, the annual event has now raised over $11.9 million for our community. Donors participating in Give For Good choose which organizations will receive their donations and check out in one easy step. As an extra incentive, all gifts are amplified by the Lagniappe Fund, a bonus pool that matches donations on a pro rata basis.



To see a full list of results, visit giveforgoodnla.org/leaderboard. Save the date for next year’s Give For Good: May 4th, 2021. If you would like to learn more or become involved, contact the Community Foundation at giveforgood@cfnla.org or 318-221-0582.