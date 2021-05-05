Give For Good Raises Record $2.3M for North Louisiana Nonprofits

Yesterday was a record-breaking day for our community. Give For Good, created by Community Foundation of North Louisiana in 2014, raised $2,301,350 for area nonprofits, the largest amount ever raised during the event. Give For Good is an annual online giving day that invites everyone to participate in philanthropy and have a hand in transforming our community.

“From the beginning of COVID-19, many area nonprofits never closed their doors and stepped up to serve the growing community needs,” says CFNLA CEO Kristi Gustavson. “North Louisiana has always been such a giving community and we are thrilled that donors rallied around the vital nonprofits that make our community a brighter place.”

The $2.3 million was raised through more than 10,000 gifts from across the country for 240 area nonprofits. Since inception, the annual event has now raised over $14 million for our community. Donors participating in Give For Good chose from nonprofits who provide services ranging from healthcare to education to the arts. As an extra incentive, all gifts are amplified by the Lagniappe Fund, a bonus pool that matches donations on a pro rata basis.

To see a full list of results, visit giveforgoodnla.org. Save the date for next year’s Give For Good: May 3, 2022. If you would like to learn more or become involved, contact the Community Foundation at giveforgood@cfnla.org or 318-221-0582.