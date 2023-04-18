Give For Good Returns for the 10th Year of Giving

Give For Good, North Louisiana’s largest community giving event, returns for its 10th year to raise unrestricted dollars for area nonprofit organizations. Since 2014, Give For Good has inspired generosity from thousands of people who have given more than 70,000 donations and generated over $16.5 MILLION in critical funding for the North Louisiana community. More than 4,500 donors set a record in 2022 by raising $2.39 million for 214 organizations. The event takes place entirely online from April 18 to May 2, making giving easy for donors and allowing nonprofits to increase exposure by showcasing their programs.

Community Foundation of North Louisiana hosts Give For Good as part of its mission to increase local philanthropy and enhance the quality of life in North Louisiana. Through Give For Good, community members discover area nonprofit organizations and may make contributions to support one or many causes. This unique day of giving raises unrestricted dollars for a wide variety of charitable causes that enhance the region. From programs providing basic needs assistance and services for victims of abuse, to animal organizations, healthcare, education, and the arts, these organizations touch the lives of every member of the North Louisiana community.

“Give For Good is a day for the community to come together to strengthen North Louisiana by supporting the causes that matter to them. By donating online during Give For Good, you help raise crucial unrestricted dollars for nonprofit organizations. Donations at any level can really make a difference. A community giving collectively is much more powerful than any one donor alone,” says CFNLA CEO Kristi Gustavson. Whether you give $10 or $10,000, you have a hand in transforming our community for good.

Gifts made through Give For Good are amplified by the Lagniappe Fund, a bonus pool of over $250,000 dollars that matches donations on a pro rata basis to give nonprofits get a little something extra. The Lagniappe Fund is made possible through generous support from Grayson Foundation, Powers Foundation, BlueCross BlueShield Louisiana, the Heard, McElroy and Vestal Advised Fund, Willis-Knighton Health System, Hi-Tech, Community Foundation of North Louisiana, and other private donors.

Participating is as easy as online shopping. Simply visit giveforgoodnla.org, search for your favorite causes, and add as many organizations to your cart as you like. Check out in one easy step and receive an immediate receipt for your entire contribution. All gifts are 100% tax deductible, and the minimum gift is $10. Advanced giving is available April 18 – May 1 with the big day of giving on Tuesday, May 2. On Give For Good day, the leaderboards will be live so you can follow the excitement in real time. Participating organizations will also have chances to earn additional cash prizes.

On Give For Good day, many local businesses are hosting events for the nonprofits of their choice and donating a portion of the day’s sales. In addition to donating, we encourage the community be a part of the excitement by finding an event to support at giveforgoodnla.org/events. You can also find volunteer opportunities year-round at giveforgoodnla.org/volunteer. Let’s come together to transform our community through Give For Good.