Give For Good Returns in its Eighth Year

Give For Good, North Louisiana’s largest day of philanthropic giving, returns in 2021 to raise unrestricted dollars for area nonprofit organizations. Since 2014, Give For Good has raised over $12 MILLION for our community, including a record $1.98 million raised by 5,599 donors for 237 organizations in 2020. The event takes place entirely online from April 20 to May 4, making it the perfect opportunity to support area nonprofits while remaining socially distanced.

Give For Good is powered by Community Foundation of North Louisiana (CFNLA), whose mission is to strengthen community through philanthropy. “During the pandemic, many nonprofits never closed, thus providing uninterrupted service to those in our community most in need,” says CFNLA CEO Kristi Gustavson. “Whether donating $10 or $10,000, Give For Good participants collectively transform our community by supporting our vital nonprofits.” As a bonus, Give For Good contributions are amplified by the Lagniappe Fund, a bonus pool of over $200,000 dollars that matches donations on a pro rata basis, giving nonprofits extra unrestricted dollars.

Participating is as easy as online shopping. Simply visit giveforgoodnla.org, search for your favorite causes, and add as many organizations to your cart as you like. Check out in one easy step and receive an immediate receipt via email for your entire contribution. All gifts are 100% tax deductible and the minimum gift is $10. Advanced giving is available April 20 – May 3 with the big day of giving on Tuesday, May 4. On Give For Good day, the leaderboards will be live so you can follow the excitement in real time. Participating organizations will also have chances to earn additional cash prizes.

Want to get more involved? Many nonprofits are hosting events to raise awareness about their services and Give For Good. Find a complete list at giveforgoodnla.org/events. You can also find volunteer opportunities year-round at giveforgoodnla.org/volunteer. Let’s come together to create a brighter future for North Louisiana by giving for good!