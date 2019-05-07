Give For Good returns today

North Louisiana’s largest day of giving returns today, Tuesday, May 7, with Give For Good.

Give For Good has raised more than $8.1 million for North Louisiana nonprofit organizations since 2014.

The event is a 24-hour online fundraising challenge that encourages community members to support their favorite groups and find new causes that they care about. Donors choose from a record 232 nonprofits and donate now at giveforgoodnla.org.

Not only does the event provide an easy one-stop-shop for donors, it provides organizations with the chance to earn bonus funds through the Lagniappe Fund and additional prizes throughout the day. The Lagniappe

Fund, which totaled nearly a quarter million dollars in 2018, is divided up among the organizations based on the percentage of the total funds raised during Give For Good. There is also $25,000 in prizes up for grabs.

Although the online challenge sparks friendly competition among organizations, the real winner in Give For Good is the North Louisiana community.

With a minimum donation amount of $10, everyone is invited to be a philanthropist on Tuesday, May 7. Participants can also support their favorite organizations by watching the leaderboard at giveforgoodnla.org. Whether you give a little or a lot, YOU have a hand in transforming North

For more information about Give For Good, visit giveforgoodnla.org.