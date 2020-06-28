Bossier City, LA – Gladys Areta Farrar Motley, known as Rita by many but lovingly known by her siblings as “Susta”, went to be with Jesus June 24, 2020. Services will be held at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel with visitation at 1:00 PM followed by the service at 2:00 PM. Officiating will be Dr Tom Harrison. Interment will follow at Pecan Grove Cemetery, Bernice, La.



Susta never met a stranger. She loved everyone and truly thought they loved her. Born May 5, 1939 to Emmett Edward Farrar and Lizzie Coriene Jones Farrar.



Life was not always easy for Susta —- which made her an inspiration to those of us who knew her best. She was blessed with two special boys —-Carl Allen and Bill Louis. She was constantly trying to make life better for them and she succeeded despite all the difficulties she encountered.



She really enjoyed her last three years living at Waterview Court where she instantly made friends with the staff and residents.

She had two special friends Bobbie Posey and Toni Fertitta; they called themselves The Three Musketeers. They enjoyed each other’s company and had many fun outings together.



She was preceded in death by her parents, loving and caring husband of 57 years, James Allen Motley and great-nephew Jake Ewing.



She leaves behind her boys, Carl and Bill, a brother Ronnie Farrar, wife Karen, younger sister Doyce Woodall, husband Paul, nieces Kimmie Farrar Smith, husband Jason, Jessica Ewing Dunlap, husband Chris, Julie Walter, nephews Brad Ewing, wife Kasey Lowery Ewing, Woody Woodhall and Robert Echols. She is also survived by several great-nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers honoring Areta will be Bill Motley, Carl Shaw, Jason Smith, Brad Ewing, Paul Woodhall and Revis Youngblood. Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Motley, John Ed Farrar, Chris Dunlap, Jackson Ewing, and Drew Ewing.



Memorials may be made to Services Angels of Hope, 2750 Shed Road Suite D-2, Bossier City, LA 71111.



A special thank you to all her friends at her Broadmoor Baptist Church Sunday School Class that she loved and cherished.



A very special thanks to my wife, Karen, for all she did for Susta, she loved you so.



Susta, we are going to miss you — love you so much, Carl, Bill, Doyce and Boy.

