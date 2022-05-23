Glen Bullard Sworn in for 5th Term on the LA School Boards Association Board of Directors

Glen Bullard Sworn in for 5th Term on the LA School Boards...

Glen Bullard was sworn in for a 5th term with the Louisiana School Boards Association (LSBA) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Baton Rouge during the Association’s 2022 LSBA Capitol Conference. Mr. Bullard was elected to the Bossier Parish School Board in 2011 representing District 6.