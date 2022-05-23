Glen Bullard Sworn in for 5th Term on the LA School Boards Association Board of Directors

Glen Bullard was sworn in for a 5th term with the Louisiana School Boards Association (LSBA) on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Baton Rouge during the Association’s 2022 LSBA Capitol Conference. Mr. Bullard was elected to the Bossier Parish School Board in 2011 representing District 6.
"Serving as an LSBA Director has provided multiple opportunities for me to represent and support the current needs, as well as future expectations, of our public education providers across the state, including our teachers, administrators, and support staff and personnel,” said Bullard. “LSBA is the primary advocate for public education in our great state and I am proud to be in a position to champion the desires and goals of my fellow school board members.”
LSBA President Melvin Lodge echoed similar thoughts. “As leaders and board members, we have a responsibility to advocate on behalf of our students, giving them the best possible opportunities to become successful. Mr. Bullard recognizes this and I’m glad to have him as a member of the LSBA’s Board of Directors,” said Lodge.
Bullard has served on the LSBA Board of Directors since 2015 representing District 5.
“Glen is a great asset to the LSBA and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his role as one of our board members,” said Dr. Janet Pope, LSBA Executive Director. “He truly has a vision for this association and the future of education in Louisiana.”