Glenda Gore Haynes

Benton, LA – Funeral services for Mrs. Glenda Gore Haynes, age 84, will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, Springhill, LA with Dr. Scott Teutsch officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Springhill, LA under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Springhill.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home Chapel, Springhill, LA.

Mrs. Haynes was born on June 26, 1935 to Odie Lee and Sylvia Cobb Gore in Plain Dealing, LA and passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Benton, LA. She was a pioneer woman working in a man’s industry where she was the first female supervisor at the International Paper Company Container Division and retired after 35 years of service. She loved traveling, driving in the country side, being at the farm where she was raised, working in her flower beds and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and Mimi to all who knew her.

She is survived by daughter, Gina Haynes Delafield and husband, Ricky of Benton, LA; granddaughter, Ashley Britt Coleman and husband, Ron of Benton, LA; great-granddaughter, Ella Grace Coleman and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Haynes was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glynn Lamarr Haynes; sisters, Lila Faye Vaughan, Wilma Goodman, Mariella Kimbrell, brother, O. L. “Sonny” Gore, Jr., and grandson, Leslie Lamar Britt.

Pallbearers will be Steve Kimbrell, Stuart Kimbrell, Brad Gore, Greg Vaughan, Lane McKenzie, Pat Goodman, David Smith, and Christopher Delafield.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Beverly Hall, Glenda’s caregiver and special friend, Dr. Balogh and his staff, Louisiana Home Health, and Regional Hospice.

Memorials may be made to the Springhill United Methodist Church.

