Glenna Thurmon McDonald DeMoss



Bossier City, Louisiana – Funeral services to celebrate the life of Glenna Thurmon McDonald DeMoss, 88, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home. Burial to follow the service at Beach Grove Cemetery, Beach Grove Church Road, Spearsville, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Pastor Carlton Gilmer and Pastor Lynn Foster. Glenna died after a short illness on May 19, 2023, at The Carpenter House in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was born September 24, 1934, in Spearsville, Louisiana, the daughter of Charlie and Hazel Thurmon.



Glenna was raised in Junction City, Louisiana, and moved to Bossier City, Louisiana in 1967 and remained a life-long resident. She was the first woman in the State of Louisiana to be licensed in Termite and Pest Control. She and her sons’ dad started the business, Killer For Hire in 1968, and that business is still owned by the family. Glenna started her own pest control business in 1981, and it is “Glenna’s Pest Control”. Glenna was also a certified minister after completing a 2-year course at Word of Life Ministries in Shreveport, Louisiana. She was affectionately known as the family “Prayer Warrior”. She would start her workday by saying, “It’s time to spray and pray”. She was the eldest of 6 siblings and the Patriarch of the Thurmon Family. She loved ballroom dancing and making beautiful quilts for all the new babies in the family.



In addition to her parents, Glenna was predeceased by her husband, Ray DeMoss of Benton, Louisiana; and her stepson, Michael DeMoss of Monroe, Louisiana. Surviving are her three sons, Ronald McDonald and spouse, Mel of Bossier City, Louisiana, Andy McDonald and spouse, Darla of Benton, Louisiana, and Philip McDonald and spouse, Jo Ann of Bossier City, Louisiana; two stepchildren, Bart DeMoss and spouse, Donna of Bossier City, and David DeMoss of Gretna, Louisiana; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



Honoring Glenna as pallbearers will be Michael McDonald, Tyler McDonald, Spencer McDonald, Terry Davis, Sean Tynan, and Anthony Cotton. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Barry Lincoln, James Holt, and Dusty Bunton.

