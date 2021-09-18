Global Strike Challenge Tests the 2d Munitions Squadron

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. – Barksdale Air Force Base will host a Global Strike Challenge event featuring the 2d Munitions Squadron on base at 8 a.m. on Sept 21.



Global Strike Challenge is the world’s premier Bomber, Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, Helicopter Operations and Security Forces competition featuring units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard. The competition is designed to enhance readiness, lethality, teamwork, competitive spirit, and recognize the “best of the best” in weapons systems and technical expertise.



Airmen of from 2d Munitions Squadron will have the opportunity to participate in events that require innovative thinking and teamwork; competencies that are central to the AFGSC mission. During the team’s evaluation they will complete three scored events: a Munitions Assembly Conveyor (MAC) build, a bomb build and a missile load onto a trailer.



The team’s performance will be unveiled later during the Global Strike Challenge Score Posting event held in December.



For more information and to R.S.V.P. by Monday, Sept 20, interested media must contact the 2d Bomb Wing Public Affairs Office at 2BW.PA@us.af.mil or 318-456-1015.



