GoFundMe account and meal train started for Bossier City employee

A fundraiser and meal train has been created to help the family of Traci Ponder, Bossier City Public Information Officer.

After suffering a heart attack on Sunday, August 1st, Ponder was hospitalized under sedation in the ICU for many weeks. She has recently been weaned off of the ventilator and moved to another facility.

In a Facebook post on Aug. 21, Jonathan Ponder, Traci’s husband said, “Tomorrow is three weeks since Traci suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection which resulted in her possibly having anoxic brain damage. She is resting comfortably on a ventilator and trying to wean off sedation. Driving down this dark tunnel, my faith has been tested. The test started while she was under the care multiple physicians in ICU. Over the period of two weeks physicians crucial in her plan of care made it difficult for her with poor communication and not giving my wife the attention she needed based on incorrect presumptions. My faith has not staggered thanks to the Lord, family, friends, a neurosurgeon friend in NY, the out pouring of support from strangers, and the nursing staff at both places. Thank y’all! Others may have given up on Traci, but I will hold steadfast. I will continue to have faith that the almighty physician and healer is in charge. He will shine His light in the tunnel and it isn’t over until He says it is over. God has the wheel and is in control. I see so many friends and acquaintances on Facebook facing illness, loss, and other problems. I’m praying for y’all during these difficult times. Remember one name holds all the victories, Jesus!”

Traci is married to Deputy Jonathan Ponder, former BSO deputy and current PIO with the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office. They have two young children.

For more information on how to help the Ponder family during this difficult time, please visit: MEAL TRAIN LINK: https://mealtrain.com/qme5yr or GOFUNDME: https://gofund.me/a00917e0