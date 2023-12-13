Gold Star Shanna Malone Makes Lasting Impact at PDHS

Ask Plain Dealing High School Instructional Coach Shanna Malone why she spends morning,

afternoon and night doing all that she does to help students seek scholarships, prepare them for

the workforce and achieve a successful future and the long-time educator is quick to answer.



“My ‘why’ has been the same for 27 years. What difference does it make for kids?” Malone said.



As all instructional coaches do, Malone wears many hats; graduation coach and testing

coordinator being a couple of them. Working at a PreK-12 campus, though, gives Malone the

opportunity to impact every student, a privilege she said that cannot be rivaled.



“The thing I love most about being a Lion is building relationships with my students at Plain

Dealing High School,” Malone explained. “Being able to greet every kid by name in the morning

and wishing the students well as they head home in the afternoon makes a great day!”



She went on to elaborate, saying “We have teachers/leaders that are teaching their second

generation of families and still have bonds with the parents. We know when our students are

having a good or bad day. We know what interests our students individually. We know how to

connect with our kids. This type of community school is rare, and I love being a part of PDHS.”



Malone’s colleagues love her being a member of the Lion family, too, citing the energy and

synergy she has brought to campus. It is why they rallied together to nominate their instructional

coach for Bossier Schools’ Gold Star employee award for December.



“Shanna is an out of the box thinker and is always pushing for our students to do better, shoot

higher and achieve more,” teacher Shelly Malone noted. “She tirelessly pushes for students to

excel on their WorkKeys and ACT tests, knowing that desired scores on these can positively

change the trajectory of some of our students’ futures by putting them in line for scholarships or

employment advantages. She sees the big picture for our students and their families.”



Assistant Principal Dr. Anita Szombathelyi added, “Most recently, she (Shanna Malone)

organized a Business and Industry Advisory Council meeting with the help and sponsorship of

the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, where about 50 businesses and employers were

represented and participated in discussions about hiring needs and the skills employers are

seeking in applicants. She did a great presentation of what PDHS is doing to prepare our

students for their careers.”



The extraordinarily successful collaboration is already benefiting Plain Dealing students by

opening the door to internships and providing employment connections.



“Two students were invited to meet with Metro Aviation managers, one student drone operator

was offered a job with a local news station, one student is interning in a pharmacy, and two

students are considering applying to the United States Senate Page Program,” Malone proudly

proclaimed. “There has been an invitation to send students to intern at our local medical clinic,

as well. We met businesses at the luncheon that were previously unknown in our rural area!”



One more thing Malone is adding to her already full plate is the creation of a hometown network

that PDHS can tap into for advisement on their Career and Technical Education programs to

further foster students’ employability skills. Again, the additional work she heaps onto herself

goes back to her ‘why.’



“If it makes a positive, impactful difference in a child’s life, it is important – no matter how small

the impact,” Malone reflected. “The ultimate reward I receive from being an educator is the

happy hug and smile I get from a student when they see me 5-10 years after high school and

update me on their life … My hope is that I made a difference in that student’s life.”



There is no question Shanna Malone is making a difference and why Bossier Schools is proud

to award her the Gold Star.



“Working at PDHS gives me a purpose to get up and find joy everyday!” Malone concluded.

Editor’s note: Know someone who works for Bossier Schools that is deserving of recognition for

going above and beyond? Nominate them for the Gold Star award, proudly sponsored for the

11th year by Bossier Federal Credit Union. Visit https://bit.ly/3oAP4Mi to tell what sets them

apart and be watching for our next Gold Star surprise.