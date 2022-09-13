Gold Star Winner Christy Bucker Desires to Be “Hands and Feet”

Being an educator is not just a career; it is a calling. Just ask Christy Bucker, who has been answering that call to serve others for 25 years.

“I want to be God’s hands and feet in all things and in all places as I graciously interact with the students, staff and citizens of Bossier Parish,” Bucker professed.

First establishing roots as a teacher in her hometown of Bernice, Louisiana, Bucker married and made her way to Bossier Parish, where she worked with the Department of Defense STARBASE program located on Barksdale Air Force Base. Several years later, and motivated to return to the regular classroom, Bucker began teaching science at Stockwell Place Elementary. She is now the Professional Development and Grants Coordinator for the district, Bucker’s official title among her many unofficial ones.

“Christy has been the backbone of the Accelerate Programs. Yes, programs with an ‘s,’” said Kyle Davis, Instructional Coach at W.T. Lewis Elementary. “She was absolutely amazing and went above and beyond to ensure that all of the summer learning programs operated successfully. Now, she is doing the same with the Accelerate Fall Tutoring programs that are at every elementary and middle school (and high school). She is always available to answer questions and more than ready and willing to help do whatever it takes for the programs to be a success. She is student-centered and wants nothing but the best for the students and teachers of Bossier!”

Like Davis, other school-based educators took notice of Bucker’s leadership qualities as well, and nominated her for Bossier Schools’ first Gold Star employee award of 2022-23.

Waller Elementary Instructional Coach Julie Frederick wrote, “Mrs. Bucker is one of those people who sees a problem and jumps in to solve it. She’s got the patience of a saint and is willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done. She has been a lifesaver as we have all learned to work through the summer learning program and tutoring logistics. Christy will answer the phone, texts and emails every time we call, and always has a positive and upbeat attitude. She is truly one of Bossier’s greatest assets and greatly deserving of the Gold Star!”

Visibly stunned to be awarded the Gold Star, Bucker was moved to tears as she was applauded by the entire curriculum team and Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey, who said “she had more fans than Elvis.”

“I have such respect and admiration for these brilliant educators of Bossier Parish Schools,” Bucker said later as she reflected on the day’s excitement. “Bossier Parish Schools is a shining example of how teamwork makes the dream work. While a successful, motivated leader is needed to direct a team to victory, it is the equal passion, drive and talent of the teachers of our summer learning program and after-school tutoring program that provide the foundation for success … A good captain knows the right people are in the right place to get the right results; that is why I am blessed to work with this group of exceptional Bossier teachers.”

Bucker went on to say, “This award is an honor. My late father, through both word and deed, demonstrated to me a proper work ethic. He told me to do all things ‘heartily to the Lord.’ I am thankful for this award, and I am also grateful that he instilled this ethic in me; not only for my own personal successes, but for our district as a whole.”

Editor’s note: Know an unsung hero who works for Bossier Schools that is deserving of recognition for going above and beyond? Nominate them for the Gold Star award, proudly sponsored for the last 10 years by Bossier Federal Credit Union. Just go to https://bit.ly/3oAP4Mi and tell what sets them apart.