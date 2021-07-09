Golf: Airline players post top-10 finishes in LGA Junior Amateur

Two Airline players, Ethan Dial and Eli Hill, posted top-10 finishes in the Louisiana Junior Association Amateur Championship tournament at Ellendale Country Club in Houma.

The tournament was cut from 54 to 36 holes. Friday’s third round was suspended at 9:14 a.m. because of a heavy thunderstorm and was eventually canceled.

Dial finished in a two-way tie for fifth, and Hill finished in a five-way tie for 10th.

After shooting 1 under in Wednesday’s first round on Ellendale’s par-72 layout, Dial carded a 70 in Thursday’s second round and finished 3 under.

Hill shot even-par for the tournament with a 73 in the first round and a 71 in the second.

Kale Fontenot of Lafayette won with a 9-under 67-68–135, one stroke ahead of Boyd Owens of Baton Rouge (68-68–136).

Bossier City’s Hudson Greene won the 10-11 age division with a 72-71–143, 26 strokes better than the runner-up.