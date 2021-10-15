Golf: Benton father-son duo win major LGA awards

Louisiana Golf Association released and Staff Reports

The Benton father-son duo of Robby and Noah McWilliams have won a couple of major Louisiana Golf Association awards.

Robby McWilliams won Senior Player of the Year for the third straight year.

Noah McWilliams, a junior at Benton, was named the Louisiana Junior Golf Tour’s Boys’ Player of the Year.

Robby McWilliams finished solo second at the 32nd Louisiana Senior Amateur Championship at Oakbourne Country Club.

He and partner Rod Baronet finished in solo third place at the Senior Four-Ball Championship at Tamahka Trails Golf Club after shooting the low round of the Championship, a six-under par 65 last Sunday.

Noah McWilliams edged out Ben Blanco of Broussard by 66.25 points in the race for Boys’ Player of the Year.

McWilliams started off his season with a top-15 finish at the Sam Burns Junior Four-Ball Championship.

He then qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur at the Country Club of North Carolina and later finished tied for first place at the Gulf States PGA Junior Championship with Miles Merlin of Metairie.

On the Louisiana Junior Golf Tour, McWilliams finished in the top two in each of the four stroke play events he started in including his win at Querbes Park Golf Course.

McWilliams’ second place finish at the LJGT Tour Championship at Lake Charles Country Club clinched him the 2021 POY award, holding off a surging Blanco down the stretch.

Slayte Guidry, son of former Benton head football coach Caleb Guidry and basketball Christy Rich Guidry, was named Boys’ 11-13 Player of the Year.

Bossier City’s Hudson Greene was runner-up.

The tight race came down to the LJGT Tour Championship with Guidry coming out on top by only 32.5 over Greene.

The next closest players in rankings were 315 points behind Guidry and Greene.

Guidry had a strong year that started out with a top 5 finish at the Sam Burns Junior Four-Ball and then went on to finish tied for third place at the Gulf States PGA Junior Championship 12 and Under division.

Guidry kept the momentum going by finishing sixth at the 64th Louisiana Junior Amateur Championship 12-13 age group.

On the Louisiana Junior Golf Tour, Guidry finished top 4 in all stroke play events he started in including his two wins at the Querbes Park Golf Course and the LJGT Tour Championship at Lake Charles. These two wins would help him come from behind and out dual Greene for the POY title.