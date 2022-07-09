Golf: Benton’s McWilliams, Bossier City’s Greene post runner-up finishes in state Junior Am

Benton rising senior Noah McWilliams finished runner-up in the boys division of the Louisiana Golf Association Junior Amateur tournament which concluded Friday at East Ridge Country Club.

He shot a final-round even-par 71 for a three-day total of 7-under 206. Defending champion Kale Fontenot of Lafayette fired a 7-under 64 and finished four strokes ahead of McWilliams at 11 under.

Bossier City’s Hudson Greene finished second in the boys 12-13 division. He shot a 73 in the first round and 69 in the second for an even-par 142. Noah Chauvin won with a 71-68–139.

McWilliams trailed Fontenot by one stroke after shooting a 68 in the first round Wednesday. He had five birdies and two bogeys.

McWilliams grabbed the lead in the second round, shooting a 67 with eight birdies and four bogeys. He birdied six holes on the front nine, twice carding three in a row.

McWilliams took a three-shot lead over Fontenot, who had a 71, into the final round. Shreveport’s James Holtsclaw was four strokes back.

Fontenot birdied two of the first three holes Friday. Meanwhile, McWilliams started with a pair of pars followed by a double bogey that enabled Fontenot to take a one-shot lead.

McWilliams played the final six holes on the front nine in 1 under. He regained a share of the lead when Fontenot made a bogey on 9.

But Fontenot went on a tear on the back nine, making five birdies and no bogeys. He led by one stroke after 12.

The 13th hole proved pivotal. Fontenot made a birdie and McWilliams a bogey. The two-shot swing gave Fontenot a three-stroke lead.

McWilliams birdied 14 to get within two. Fontenot responded with a birdie on 15. Both players parred 16 and birdied 17. McWilliams closed with a bogey on 18.

Holtsclaw shot a 73 and finished third, six strokes behind McWilliams.

Bossier City’s Ross Alford finished tied for 11th at 7 over (73-75-72). Bossier City’s Miller Davis tied for 24th at 13 over (77-76-73).

McWilliams sister Abigail, a rising sophomore, finished 11th in the girls division. She improved each round, shooting an 85 in the first, 81 in the second and 78 in the third.

McWilliams was just four strokes from a top-6 finish.

Shreveport’s Sydney Moss won at 9 over (72-75-75), 10 stokes ahead on runner-up Sarah Meral of Denham Springs.