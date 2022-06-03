Golf: Benton’s McWilliams finishes runner-up in AJGA Shreveport Junior

After making a major charge on the back nine, Benton rising senior Noah McWilliams finished runner-up in the American Junior Golf Association Shreveport Junior boys division Friday at Querbes Park.

McWilliams shot a 4-under-par 67 in the final round, including 6-under 30 over the final nine holes, finishing the 54-hole event at 14 under. That was just one shot behind Carson Cooper of Spring, Texas. Cooper also shot a 67 Friday.

Joshua Achord of Abita Springs and Alejandro Fierro Saul of Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla., tied for third at 9 under.

Bossier City rising seventh-grader Hudson Greene, the youngest player in the field of 51, shot a second straight even-par 71 and finished tied for 37th at 5 over.

McWilliams struggled on the front nine, shooting a 2-over 37 that included a bogey at the par-4 second hole and a double bogey at the par-4 fifth.

But he got going with a birdie on the par-4 eighth. After a par at the ninth, he made the turn six strokes behind Cooper.

McWilliams birdied 11 but found himself down seven strokes after Cooper made birdies at 11 and 12.

McWilliams then birdied five of the last six holes, including 17 and 18. But it wasn’t quite enough to catch Cooper, who finished with three straight pars after making a bogey on 15.

Anna Kate Nichols of Little Rock won the girls division. She shot a 71 Friday and finished at 5 under. Sydney Moss of Shreveport and Nicole Iniakov of Prunedale, Calif., finished tied four second, four strokes back.

Moss and Iniakov both shot 73 in the final round.

The tournament was the seventh AJGA event played in Shreveport but the first at Querbes Park. Two countries and 13 states were represented.