Golf: Benton’s McWilliams one shot off lead going into final round of AJGA Shreveport Junior

Golf: Benton’s McWilliams one shot off lead going into final round of...

Benton rising senior Noah McWilliams is one stroke off the boys division lead after the second round of the American Junior Golf Association Shreveport Junior.

McWilliams shot a 6-under par 65 on Thursday at Querbes Park and is at 10 under for the tournament going into Friday’s final round.

Carson Cooper of Spring, Texas, also shot a 65 Thursday and is at 11 under.

The 54-hole event is being held at Querbes Park for the first time. It’s the seventh time the tournament has been held in Shreveport.

McWilliams shot 31 on the front nine. He birdied No. 1, eagled the par-4 No. 2 and bogeyed the par-3 No. 4. After three straight pars, he birdied Nos. 7 and 8 then parred the ninth.

McWilliams birdied Nos. 11 and 13 on the back nine and parred the other seven holes.

In Wednesday’s first round, he had four birdies and no bogeys for a 67.

Alejandro Fierro Saul of Howey In The Hills, Fla., is third at 9 under. Joshua Achord of Abita Springs is fourth at 8 under.

BossIer City’s Hudson Greene, a rising seventh-grader, shot a 71 in the second round, five shots better than his first-round score, and is tied for 37th at 5 over.

He had four birdies, including three straight on Nos. 11, 12 and 13.

Greene is the youngest player in the boys field of 51.

Bossier City’s Madden Sawrie, a rising junior, shot a 77 after a 74 in the first round and is tied for 45th at 9 over.

Anna Kate Nichols of Little Rock leads the girls division by two strokes over Sydney Moss of Shreveport and Nicole Iniakov of Prunedale, Calif.

Nichols shot a 67 Thursday and is at 5 under. Moss shot a 69 and Iniakov had a 71. Both are at 3 under.

Thirteen states and two countries are represented among the tournament’s 78 participants.