Golf: Benton’s McWilliams qualifies for Boys Junior PGA Championship

Benton’s Noah McWilliams has qualified for the Boys Junior PGA Championship tournament.

McWilliams shot a 5-under par 67 in the second and final round of the Gulf States Junior PGA Championship on Wednesday at Oak Wing in Alexandria.

McWilliams, who will be a junior at Benton this fall, finished the 36-hole event tied for first with Miles Merlin of Metairie at 4 under.

The tournament was for players 18 and under from Louisiana and Mississippi. There were 42 players in the boys open championship field.

McWilliams started Wednesday’s round on hole No. 10 and made the turn at 2 under after making two birdies. He then made two eagles, one birdie and two bogeys on the front nine.

McWilliams and Merlin both qualified for the 45th Boys Junior PGA Championship July 12-15 at Kearney Hills Golf Links in Lexington, Ky.

McWilliams won the Region I-I tournament and finished runner-up in the Division I state tournament in May.