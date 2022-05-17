Golf: Benton’s Noah McWilliams advances to final qualifying for U.S. Open

Benton junior Noah McWilliams advanced to final qualifying for the U.S. Open with a top-8 finish at a local qualifying event Monday in Anna, Texas.

McWilliams shot a 5-under 67 at Hurricane Creek Country Club, finishing in a five-way tie for fourth. Cooper Dossey of McKinney, Texas, shot the low round of 65.

Hurricane Creek was one of 109 local qualifying sites. McWilliams was one of 8,880 players competing for 530 final qualifying spots.

There are 11 final qualifying sites, including Lakewood Country Club and Royal Oaks Country Club in Dallas on May 23, where 36 holes will be played. The number of qualifiers for the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., hasn’t been determined.