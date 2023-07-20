Golf: Benton’s Noah McWilliams four strokes off pace after first round of the Louisiana Amateur

Golf: Benton’s Noah McWilliams four strokes off pace after first round of...

Noah McWilliams, a 2023 Benton graduate and future LSU player, is four strokes off the lead after the first round of the Louisiana Amateur Championship tournament Thursday at Southern Trace Country Club.

McWilliams, who finished runner-up in the state Junior Amateur last week, shot an even-par 72. He is in a four-way tie for 19th.

Metairie’s Grayson Glorioso and Baton Rouge’s Walter Anderson are tied for the lead at 4 under.

Two players from Ruston, Will Patrick and Hunter Battles, are one stroke back.

Six players are at minus-2, including Shreveport’s Eric Regard and Chance Snell.

Defending champion Greg Berthelot of Baton Rouge is at 1 under along with two-time champion John Humphries.

Benton’s Craig Barnes shot 1 over and is tied for 23rd. Bossier City’s Tommy Dupee is one stroke behind Barnes.

McWilliams started on No. 10. He got off to a slow start with bogeys on three of the first four holes. But he rallied with birdies on the 454-yard, par-4 15th and 541-yard, par-5 18th, making the turn at 37.

He birdied two of the first three holes on the front nine to get to 1 under. He had two birdies and three bogeys over the final six holes.

McWilliams tees off at 1:12 p.m. Friday on No. 1 in the second round of the 72-hole tournament.