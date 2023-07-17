Golf: Benton’s Noah McWilliams runner-up in state Junior Amateur

Noah McWilliams, a 2023 Benton graduate, finished second in the Louisiana Golf Association Junior Amateur completed Friday at Beaver Creek Golf Club in Zachary.

McWilliams, who will be playing collegiately at LSU, shot a 13-under 203 over the three-day, 54-hole event,

He finished three strokes behind Lafayette’s Kale Fontenot, who won for the third straight year. A 2023 Ascension Episcopal graduate, Fontenot is continuing his career at Georgia Tech.

McWilliams shot a 3-under 69 in the first round while Fontenot carded a 63.

McWilliams went into Friday’s final round four strokes back after shooting a 70 in the second round. Fontenot had a 72.

Both players went low in the final round. McWilliams shot a 64 and Fontenot a 65.

McWilliams eagled the two par 5s on the front nine, the 524-yard second and the 540-yard sixth.

Benton rising senior Cason Toms finished tied for 11th at 3 under. He shot 73-73-70–213.

Hudson Greene, who will be an eighth-grader at Cope, finished tied for 17th at even par. He shot 74-71-71–216.

Miller Davis, another Benton rising senior, finished tied for 23rd at 3 over. He shot 74-74-71–219.

McWilliams, Toms and Davis were all members of Benton’s 2023 Division I state runner-up team.

McWilliams’ sister Abigail, a rising junior at Benton, finished sixth in the girls division. She shot 79-79-77–235.

Brusly’s Maci Williams won with a 4-over 220. Mandeville’s Samantha Schultz was one stroke back.