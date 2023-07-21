Golf: Benton’s Noah McWilliams two strokes off lead at midway point of Louisiana Amateur

Golf: Benton’s Noah McWilliams two strokes off lead at midway point of...

Benton’s Noah McWilliams is two strokes off the lead midway through the Louisiana Amateur Championship.

The 2023 Benton High graduate and future LSU player shot a 3-under 69 in the second round Friday at Southern Trace Country Club.

He is tied for third at 3 under with defending champion Greg Berthelot of Baton Rouge and two-time champion John Humphries of Woodworth.

Shreveport’s Jake Marler, who shot a 68, leads at 5 under. He is a former Byrd star who plays for UL Lafayette.

Lafayette’s Jay Mendell and Ruston’s Hunter Battles are one stroke back. Mendell shot a 70 and Battles a 71.

Bossier City’s Eddie Seabaugh and Benton’s Craig Barnes are tied for 26th at 3 over.

Seabaugh shot a 70, seven strokes lower than his first round. Barnes shot a 74.

Robby McWilliams, Noah’s father, carded a 71, an eight-stroke improvement over his first-round score, and is tied for 36th at 6 over.

Bossier’s City’s Ross Alford shot a 75 and made the 36-hole cut at 8 over.

The cutline was 9 over. Fifty-four players made it.

McWilliams started his round on No. 1 and made seven straight pars. He birdied the par-5 8th for the second day in a row and made the turn at 1 under for the day and tournament.

After making a bogey at 10, he played the final eight holes in 3 under, making birdies on the par-4 12th, the par-5 14th and par-4 17th.