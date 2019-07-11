Golf: Bossier City’s Hill ties for 7th in state Junior Amateur

Bossier City’s Eli Hill finished tied for seventh in the storm-shortened Louisiana Junior Amateur golf tournament on Thursday in New Orleans.

HIll, a rising sophomore at Airline, shot a 2-under 70 in the first round and a 71 in the second on the Bayou Oaks at City Park South Course for a 3-under 141. He finished seven strokes behind winner Nicholas Arcement of Thibodaux, who won on the first hole of a playoff with Scott’s Matt Weber.

Arcement, last year’s runner-up, shot a pair of 67s. Weber shot 70-64. Shreveport’s Jake Marler finished third with a 67-68.

After Wednesday’s first round was suspended by rain, the tournament was shortened from 54 to 36 holes because of the threat of Tropical Storm Barry.

Bossier City’s Ethan Dial finished fifth in the first flight with a 74-73—147, two strokes behind winner Ryan Dupuy of Baton Rouge.

Benton’s Noah McWilliams and Bossier City’s Ricky Blair tied for fourth in the second flight.

After shooting a 79 in the first round, McWilliams rebounded with a 74 in the second. Blair also improved his second-round score, shooting 78-75.

The pair finished four strokes behind winner Nick Davis of New Iberia.