Golf: Bossier City’s Hill wins Gulf States Junior PGA tournament, advances to national tournament

Bossier City’s Eli Hill won the 13-15 age group and overall titles in the Gulf States Junior PGA Championship held Monday and Tuesday at Canebrake Country Club in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Hill, an Airline golfer, shot a 4-under 68-70—138 on the par-71 layout. He won the division by 11 strokes.

Hill won the overall title on the first playoff hole over Cohen Trolio, the 16-18 champion.

Hill and Trolio advanced to the Junior PGA Championship, which will be held July 30-Aug. 2 at Keney Park Golf Course in Hartford, Conn.

Hill finished tied for fourth in the Division I high school state tournament in Lafayette last spring.

Seventy-five boys and girls competed in the Gulf States tournament.