Golf: David Toms Intercollegiate tournament set for this weekend at Southern Trace

The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission will host the 2019 David Toms Intercollegiate Saturday and Sunday at Southern Trace Country Club in conjunction with the LSU men’s golf program.

LSU will serve as the host of the 12-team tournament that will feature universities from six states.

Louisiana schools in competition include LSU, McNeese State, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, ULM and UNO. Arkansas Tech, Central Arkansas, Jacksonville State, Memphis, North Alabama and Wichita State rounding out the 12 team tournament.

Spectators are welcome and will have the opportunity to see local LSU players Philip Barbaree Jr., a senior, and former Benton star Hayden White, a sophomore.

“We are excited to host this event for a second time in Shreveport,” stated Kelly Wells, Executive Director of the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. “It is always an honor to work with the David Toms organization and with LSU.

“We believe this is a top quality event for our area and lends the opportunity for residents to come out and see firsthand our local LSU players.”

Play begins on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

Continuous play will be utilized and round two will begin directly after round one at approximately 1 p.m.

Sunday’s final round will also feature a shotgun start with play starting at 8:30 a.m. An awards presentation will be hosted at the clubhouse following the conclusion of the third and final round on Sunday afternoon.

Southern Trace is regarded as one of the most well-known courses in Louisiana.

Designed by Arthur Hills, Southern Trace has been ranked as the No. 1 course in Louisiana by Golf Digest. Southern Trace will assuredly be a great challenge for the collegiate golfers in competition.

