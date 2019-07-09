Golf: Five parish players set to tee it up in state Junior Amateur in New Orleans

Five Bossier Parish golfers are set to begin play in the 62nd annual Louisiana Junior Amateur Championship on Wednesday in New Orleans.

The 52-hole tournament, scheduled to conclude Friday, will be held at the Bayou Oaks at City Park South Course.

According to the Louisiana Golf Association website, parish players entered are Eli Hill, Ethan Dial, Zach Johnson and Ricky Blair of Bossier City and Noah McWilliams of Benton.

The tournament is open to players ages 12-18.

Hill, a rising sophomore at Airline, recently won the Gulf States Junior PGA Championship in Hattiesburg, Miss., qualifying for the Junior PGA Championship.

He tied for fourth in the Division I state high school tournament last spring. Last year, Hill finished tied for ninth in the Junior Amateur at Shreveport’s East Ridge Country Club.

Dial, who completed his eighth-grade year at Cope Middle in May, won the 12-13 age division last year. McWilliams tied for eighth.

There will be a new overall champion. Last year’s winner, B.J. Rogillio of Baton Rouge, is not listed among the entries on the LGA site. Thibodaux’s Nicholas Arcement, the 2018 runner-up, is in the field.

Weather could be a factor during the tournament. As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast for the New Orleans area called for a 60 percent chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday and a 90 percent Friday.

Also, according to the National Weather Service, there is an 80 percent chance a tropical depression or storm could form in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico in the next couple of days.