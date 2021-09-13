Golf: Former Airline, LSU star Toms wins second PGA TOUR Champions event

Staff Reports

Former Airline and LSU star David Toms won the PGA TOUR Champions’ inaugural Ascension Charity Classic on Sunday in St. Louis.

Toms won on the first hole of a playoff with Dickey Pride. Both finished the 72-hole event at 10-under par.

Toms two-putted for par after hitting his approach shot in the middle of the 18th green. Pride hit his approach into a greenside bunker and missed the par attempt by an inch.

Toms, 54, shot a 5-under 66 in the final round on the Norwood Hills’ West Course.

“It was tough to play. You had to pay attention to what you were doing out there,” Toms said in an Associated Press report. “You had to hit your second shots in the right place to even have an attempt at a putt. So, I think first year, man, it went really well. It was supported by the community, fans came out, the weather was tremendous. A little bit breezy, but this time of year you’ll take this every day.”

Pride, who shot a 67, made a 20-foot birdie putt on 18 to force the playoff.

Toms’ only other victory on the PGA TOUR Champions was the 2018 U.S. Senior Open. He won 13 PGA Tour events, including the 2001 PGA Championship.

Toms lives in Shreveport, site of his David Toms 265 Academy.

— Featured photo via David Toms 265 Academy