Golf: Former Benton star White leads David Toms Intercollegiate

LSU Sports Information and Staff Reports

Former Benton star Hayden White, an LSU sophomore, has a one-stroke lead after the first two rounds of the David Toms Intercollegiate tournament Saturday at Southern Trace Country Club.

White followed a 4-under 68 in the first round with a sizzling 9-under 63 in the second. He leads LSU teammate Garrett Barber, who also shot a second-round 63, by one stroke.

LSU players occupy the four top positions on the leaderboard. Trey Winstead is third at 10 under, three strokes back, and former Byrd standout Phillip Barbaree is at 9 under.

The Tigers are 46 under and lead second-place Arkansas Tech by 28 strokes. Memphis is one shot back in third.

The tournament’s third and final round starts Sunday morning at 8:30

LSU shot the lowest two rounds in relation to par in school history. White and Barber matched the school record for lowest individual rounds in relation to par.

PGA pro Sam Burns of Shreveport is the only other LSU golfer to shoot 9 under in a round.

The 9-under 63s also matched Burns’ course record of 63 that he shot back in 2016. Burns, who currently plays on the PGA Tour, shot his 63 at Southern Trace in a non-competitive round. The 63s are the lowest competitive rounds shot at Southern Trace Country club since it was redesigned in 2007.

It was a 21-under 267 in round one for LSU for the initial school record in relation to par, and then just four hours later the Tigers cut four shots off the school record with a 25-under 263. The school record for lowest team round entering Saturday was a 19-under 265 (par 71) that was shot at ‘The Prestige’ in 2016.

White birdied five of the final seven holes on the front nine in the second round. He birdied 11 and 17 on the back nine.

White finished with a flourish, carding an eagle 3 on 18.

White’s lone bogey of the day came on the second hole in the first round. But he finished with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back. Three of those birdies came on par-3 holes.

White helped Benton win Division II state championships in 2015, 2016 and 2018. He was the individual medalist in 2018 and co-medalist in 2016.