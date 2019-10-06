Golf: Former Benton star White wins first collegiate title

LSU Sports Information and Staff Reports

Former Benton star Hayden White, an LSU sophomore, won his first collegiate tournament Sunday.

Advertisement

White shared co-medalist honors with teammate Trey Winstead in the David Toms Intercollegiate at Southern Trace Country Club.

White and Winstead finished 17-under par in the 54-hole event.



White shot a 4-under 68 in Sunday’s final round. Winstead rallied with a 65. LSU’s Garrett Barber finished third, two strokes back.

LSU cruised to the team title. The Tigers finished 63 under, 37 strokes better than runner-up Memphis.

The first two rounds were played Saturday.

White shot a 4-under 68 in the first round. He followed that with a course-record tying 9-under 63 in the second.

LSU’s 63-under 801 shattered the previous LSU best for team score at a tournament. The old record was a 41-under 811 that was shot in 2016 at the Maui Jim Intercollegiate.

“Proud of the guys,” Chuck Winstead, director of golf at LSU, said. “The conditions were nice and there was basically no wind this weekend, but you still have to hit the shots. I’m extremely proud of our whole group and how they played this weekend. (I’m) thrilled for Hayden and Trey as well. They played some solid golf these last two days.”

White won two Division II individual state championships at Benton and helped the Tigers win three team titles.