Golf: Louisiana Amateur starts Thursday at Southern Trace; seven parish players in field

The 104th Louisiana Amateur Championship begins Thursday at Southern Trace Country Club with seven players from Bossier Parish in the field of 72.

The 72-hole tournament on the par-72 Southern Trace layout is scheduled to conclude Sunday.

Among the parish players in the field are the father-son duo of Robby and Noah McWilliams.

Robby won the Louisiana Senior Amateur in 2019 and 2020 and was runner-up in 2021. He finished seventh in the 2023 tournament at Tamahka Trails in Marksville.

Noah is coming off a runner-up finish in the Louisiana Junior Amateur at Beaver Creek Golf Club in Zachary.

A 2023 Benton graduate, McWilliams helped the Tigers finish runner-up in the Division I state tournament last season, capping a highly successful high school career.

He is continuing his career at LSU.

Robby tees of at 12:36 p.m. on hole No. 10 Thursday. Noah tees off at 8:42 on No. 10.

Other parish players in the field are Ross Alford, Tommy Dupee, Ryan King and Eddie Seabaugh, all of Bossier City, and Craig Barnes of Benton.

Seabaugh finished fifth in the 2023 Senior Amateur. Alford helped Loyola College Prep finish second in the Division III state tournament last season.

The tournament is being played at Southern Trace for the first time since 2013. That was also the last time a local player won it. Shreveport’s Eddie Ricard took the title.

Baton Rouge’s Greg Berthelot is back to defend his title. He won by one stroke over Alexandria’s Charlie Flynn, who is also in the field. Berthelot also won in 2011.

John Humphries, who won back-to-back titles in 2019 and 2020, is also in the field.