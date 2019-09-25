Golf: Shreveport All-Stars win PGA Jr. League Regional, advance to national event

The Shreveport All-Stars won the PGA Jr. League Regional tournament on Sunday in Olive Branch, Miss.

The team, comprised of players 13 and under, qualified for the PGA Jr. League Championship presented by National Car Rental at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz., Oct. 11-14.

Shreveport went 2-0-1 for a total of 24 points in the regional held at Olive Branch Country Club.

The Triple Crown All-Stars of Union, Ky., finished second with 17.5 points, the Derby City All-Stars of Louisville, Ky., third with 17 and the Memphis, Tenn., All-Stars fourth with 13.5.

The Shreveport All-Stars include one team member from Bossier City, 9-year-old Hudson Greene.

Team members from Shreveport are Alexander Walker, 13, Collier White, 13, Jack Gilmer, 12, Campbell Goslee, 13, Grant Regan, 13, Charlie Bell, 13, and James Holtsclaw.

Other members are Connor Cassano of Alexandria and Ashton Cruse of Columbia.

Shaun Webb serves as the captain and Adam Young the coach. Both are from David Toms Golf Academy.