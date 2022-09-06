Throughout September, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is

celebrating National Workforce Development Month — which recognizes the hard work

and significant impact made by workforce professionals in advancing national and local

economies today.



“From résumé building and interview preparation to connecting job seekers to local

employers and community colleges, Goodwill provides a range of services to help job

seekers find good, sustainable jobs,” said Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce

Development. “Since Goodwill’s inception, the revenue generated from the sale of

donated items has helped fund job training and employment programs for individuals

throughout all of North Louisiana.”



Currently, in partnership with Indeed and Goodwill Industries International, Goodwill is

distributing 191 computer devices, providing 825 Lyft rides and funding costs for 20

expungements to help more individuals find employment today. Additionally this month,

Goodwill has partnered with Ouachita Workforce 81, the Cities of Monroe and West

Monroe, and the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to sponsor the Job & Career Expo on

September 21, 2022, from 10am to 7pm.



At a time when millions of people across the nation are still looking for work, Goodwill

Industries of North Louisiana is working to help people in our local community obtain the

needed job skills and training to secure employment and obtain self-sufficiency and

upward economic mobility. In 2021, the services at Goodwill’s Job Centers helped 1,510

individuals’ throughout North Louisiana with job training and job placement services,

while helping 472 of those secure employment among 224 local employers.



According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest jobs report, nationally, unemployment

has remained the same and wages are growing; however, millions of workers across the

country still struggle with underemployment and low wages and more than 11 million

jobs currently remain unfilled.



Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is committed to doing its part in responding to the

gap in employment and skills training, and supporting those individuals in North

Louisiana. To learn more about the workforce programs Goodwill offers, visit

https://goodwillnla.org/programs/.