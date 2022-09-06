Throughout September, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is
celebrating National Workforce Development Month — which recognizes the hard work
and significant impact made by workforce professionals in advancing national and local
economies today.
“From résumé building and interview preparation to connecting job seekers to local
employers and community colleges, Goodwill provides a range of services to help job
seekers find good, sustainable jobs,” said Lynn Stevens, Director of Workforce
Development. “Since Goodwill’s inception, the revenue generated from the sale of
donated items has helped fund job training and employment programs for individuals
throughout all of North Louisiana.”
Currently, in partnership with Indeed and Goodwill Industries International, Goodwill is
distributing 191 computer devices, providing 825 Lyft rides and funding costs for 20
expungements to help more individuals find employment today. Additionally this month,
Goodwill has partnered with Ouachita Workforce 81, the Cities of Monroe and West
Monroe, and the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to sponsor the Job & Career Expo on
September 21, 2022, from 10am to 7pm.
At a time when millions of people across the nation are still looking for work, Goodwill
Industries of North Louisiana is working to help people in our local community obtain the
needed job skills and training to secure employment and obtain self-sufficiency and
upward economic mobility. In 2021, the services at Goodwill’s Job Centers helped 1,510
individuals’ throughout North Louisiana with job training and job placement services,
while helping 472 of those secure employment among 224 local employers.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor’s latest jobs report, nationally, unemployment
has remained the same and wages are growing; however, millions of workers across the
country still struggle with underemployment and low wages and more than 11 million
jobs currently remain unfilled.
Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is committed to doing its part in responding to the
gap in employment and skills training, and supporting those individuals in North
Louisiana. To learn more about the workforce programs Goodwill offers, visit
https://goodwillnla.org/programs/.