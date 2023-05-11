Goodwill Industries Kicks Off Goodwill Month

Throughout the month of May, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana

is celebrating Goodwill Month — which recognizes the hard work of its staff, and the

impact that Goodwill makes every day all across North Louisiana.



On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Goodwill will kick off the month-long of planned activities

by teaming up with more than 20 local companies to host a large onsite Job Fair at its

Job Center, located at 800 West 70 th Street, Shreveport. Omni Packaging, Frymaster,

Community Angels of Hope, Parish of Caddo, Renke Building Maintenance,

Goodwill Industries, Teleperformance, Sabre Industries, Caddo Community Action

Agency, Celina’s Staffing, St. Genevive Health Care Services, Sportran,

Metropolitan Circles, Excess Telecom, Elite Health Solutions, Shreveport Police

Department, Snelling Personnel, Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, Louisiana

Department of Health, Lotus Hospitality and Willis Knighton Health Systems will be

onsite accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 300

open positions. The event is free and open to the public from 10am to 2pm.



At a time when thousands of individuals across North Louisiana are seeking

employment, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is working to help connect these

individuals to employers in our community who are desperately seeking candidates. Last

year, Goodwill’s Job Centers provided job training and placement services to 2,628

individuals’ throughout North Louisiana, while helping 417 of them secure employment

within more than 225 local employers. The economic impact of these job placements

was $9,094,700. To learn more about Goodwill’s workforce programs, visit

https://goodwillnla.org/programs or contact Goodwill at 318-868-4701.