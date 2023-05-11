Goodwill Industries Kicks Off Goodwill Month

Throughout the month of May, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana
is celebrating Goodwill Month — which recognizes the hard work of its staff, and the
impact that Goodwill makes every day all across North Louisiana.
On Wednesday, May 17, 2023, Goodwill will kick off the month-long of planned activities
by teaming up with more than 20 local companies to host a large onsite Job Fair at its
Job Center, located at 800 West 70 th Street, Shreveport. Omni Packaging, Frymaster,
Community Angels of Hope, Parish of Caddo, Renke Building Maintenance,
Goodwill Industries, Teleperformance, Sabre Industries, Caddo Community Action
Agency, Celina’s Staffing, St. Genevive Health Care Services, Sportran,
Metropolitan Circles, Excess Telecom, Elite Health Solutions, Shreveport Police
Department, Snelling Personnel, Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, Louisiana
Department of Health, Lotus Hospitality and Willis Knighton Health Systems will be
onsite accepting applications, doing interviews and hiring on-the-spot for more than 300
open positions. The event is free and open to the public from 10am to 2pm.
At a time when thousands of individuals across North Louisiana are seeking
employment, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is working to help connect these
individuals to employers in our community who are desperately seeking candidates. Last
year, Goodwill’s Job Centers provided job training and placement services to 2,628
individuals’ throughout North Louisiana, while helping 417 of them secure employment
within more than 225 local employers. The economic impact of these job placements
was $9,094,700. To learn more about Goodwill’s workforce programs, visit
https://goodwillnla.org/programs or contact Goodwill at 318-868-4701.