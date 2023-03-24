Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana Announces New Board Members and Board Officers for 2023-2024

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc. announces the
appointment of three new members of its Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of
officers and board members for 2023-2024.
Joining the Board of Directors are Aljay Foreman, Joe Kane and Kelly Strouther.
“Goodwill is excited to welcome this excellent board class to the organization.” stated
Aylwin Holmon, Goodwill Board Chair.
The Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc. Board of Directors elected the following
members as Board Officers for 2023-2024: Aylwin Holmon – Board Chair, Gahagan
Pugh– Vice-Chair, Vita Riner – Board Treasurer, R.J. Johnson – Board Secretary and
Kevin McCrary– Past Chair.
The Goodwill Board of Directors for 2023-2024 is listed below.
Aylwin Holmon, Board Chair
Gahagan Pugh, Vice-Chair
Vita Riner, Treasurer
RJ Johnson, Secretary
Kevin McCrary, Past Chair
Jennifer Bradford
Mario Chavez
David Clary
Kendall Demouchet
Aljay Foreman
Walt Gaskins
Ginger Hartman
Joe Kane
Lisa Janes
Brent Latin
Jennifer Lawrence
Trey Lutrick
Kim McGuirt
Ebonee Norris
Kristin Parsons
Jack Skaggs
Kelly Strouther
Carolyn Tillman
Doug Warner
Bubba Winningham
David Tinkis, President & CEO