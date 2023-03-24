Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana Announces New Board Members and Board Officers for 2023-2024

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana Announces New Board Members and Board Officers for...

Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc. announces the

appointment of three new members of its Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of

officers and board members for 2023-2024.



Joining the Board of Directors are Aljay Foreman, Joe Kane and Kelly Strouther.



“Goodwill is excited to welcome this excellent board class to the organization.” stated

Aylwin Holmon, Goodwill Board Chair.



The Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, Inc. Board of Directors elected the following

members as Board Officers for 2023-2024: Aylwin Holmon – Board Chair, Gahagan

Pugh– Vice-Chair, Vita Riner – Board Treasurer, R.J. Johnson – Board Secretary and

Kevin McCrary– Past Chair.



The Goodwill Board of Directors for 2023-2024 is listed below.

Aylwin Holmon, Board Chair

Gahagan Pugh, Vice-Chair

Vita Riner, Treasurer

RJ Johnson, Secretary

Kevin McCrary, Past Chair

Jennifer Bradford

Mario Chavez

David Clary

Kendall Demouchet

Aljay Foreman

Walt Gaskins

Ginger Hartman

Joe Kane

Lisa Janes

Brent Latin

Jennifer Lawrence

Trey Lutrick

Kim McGuirt

Ebonee Norris

Kristin Parsons

Jack Skaggs

Kelly Strouther

Carolyn Tillman

Doug Warner

Bubba Winningham

David Tinkis, President & CEO